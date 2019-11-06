WhatsApp Snooping: Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel To Take Up Case

Shashi Tharoor alleged use of technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern".

A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday.

Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary.

Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern" and it would be discussed at the Committee's next meeting on November 20.

Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

