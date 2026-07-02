WhatsApp Clarifies Username Feature Amid Scrutiny, Introduces Safeguards Against Impersonation

Meta-owned WhatsApp has released a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) explaining how its upcoming username feature will work, as the Indian government seeks clarification over concerns that it could fuel impersonation, phishing, online fraud, and "digital arrest" scams.

The messaging platform said usernames will be entirely optional and has outlined several safeguards aimed at preventing misuse, including protections for public figures, government institutions, and Meta Verified accounts.

The clarification comes a day after the Centre issued a notice to Meta, asking why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and related rules. The government has directed the company not to roll out the feature in India until consultations are completed to its satisfaction and has sought a detailed explanation within three days.

Usernames will be optional

WhatsApp said users will not be required to create a username and can continue using the platform with their existing phone number-based accounts. The company added that usernames will not be publicly searchable, unlike on platforms such as Instagram or Telegram, reducing the chances of unwanted contact from strangers.

"Just like you can't search for a phone number in WhatsApp, you can't search for a username. The best way to prevent someone from contacting you is to add a username key and to choose a username that is unique to WhatsApp," the company explained.

Additional privacy and security features

To strengthen user privacy, WhatsApp will introduce an optional "username key." Users who enable this feature can only be contacted by someone who knows both their username and the unique security key. The username key can also be reset at any time.

When users receive a message from someone they have never interacted with, WhatsApp will display additional safety information, including:

- The sender's country.

- Whether the account is newly created.

- Whether the sender shares any mutual groups with the recipient.

Existing safety features, including the ability to block and report unknown users, will remain available.

Protected usernames and anti-impersonation measures

Addressing concerns over impersonation, WhatsApp said well-known usernames and their variations will be reserved for legitimate public figures, government organisations and Meta Verified accounts. The company dismissed reports that anyone could reserve popular usernames, saying only verified or legitimate account owners would be able to claim protected names.

"People are making false claims about reserving popular or well-known usernames - this isn't true, only the legitimate account owners are able to reserve well-known public-figure names," WhatsApp clarified.

Rollout planned later this year

WhatsApp said it opened username reservations before the feature's launch because it expects users to have strong preferences over their usernames and wants to gather public feedback before the global rollout later this year.

The company added that it will continue monitoring user reports and account blocks to identify scammers and take appropriate action as username-based messaging is introduced.