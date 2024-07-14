What's Inside Lord Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Unlocked After 46 Years

An official told the agency that the team won't carry out the inventory of valuables immediately.

The Ratna Bhandar - the revered treasury - of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, was reopened after 46 years on Sunday.

A team of 11 members were formed by the state government to enter the treasury. Orissa HC judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak and a representative of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja' were part of the team, reported news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister's Office has issued a statement on X (Formerly Twitter) to mark the occasion. It read, "On the wish of Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of 'Odia Asmita', has started making efforts to move forward. On your wish, the four gates of the Jagannath temples were earlier opened. Today, on your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose.”

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ



ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!



ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍‌ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।



ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି…

What's inside the revered treasury

– The treasury is home to precious gold and diamond jewellery offered to Lord Jagannath. As per Odisha Magazine, Odisha's King Anangabhima Dev donated 2.5 lakh madhas of gold to prepare jewellery for the almighty.

– The Ratna Bhandar has two chambers — Bhitar Bhandar (Inner Treasury) and Bahar Treasury (Outer Treasury). The Magazine stated that the outer treasury has suna mukuta of Lord Jagannath, three gold necklaces (Haridakanthi Mali) weighing 120 tolas each.

– The report mentioned also mentions Suna Sribhuja and Sri Payar of Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra.

– Meanwhile, the inner treasury has close to 74 gold ornaments, each weighing more than 100 tolas, the report added.

– There are plates made of gold, diamond, corals and pearls, the report said. Apart from this, more than 140 silver jewellery are also kept in the treasury.