What Ujjain Teen's Kidnapping, Recovery Reveal And Why It Stirred Concern

A case that began with a missing teenager in Ujjain has now exploded allegedly into a disturbing investigation stretching across cities, exposing what the family and right wing outfits describe as a carefully orchestrated chain of grooming, abduction and concealment.

A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from the Chimanganj Mandi police station area of Ujjain, was recovered within 48 hours from Indore's Azad Nagar area, the police have confirmed.

When she was found, the girl was wearing a burqa and was in the company of a boy.

Based on the victim's statement, rape charges have been registered, and police say the possibility of more accused being involved is strong.

According to the police, the girl left her home at 10:47 am on February 2, when her mother had gone to work. CCTV footage later revealed that a man named Moin following her on a scooter.

A short distance away from her home, the girl was allegedly made to sit on the scooter, marking the beginning of her disappearance.

Investigators say Moin dropped the girl near a tower, where her minor boyfriend was already waiting. From there, the two allegedly moved to the bus stand and travelled to Indore, eventually taking shelter in Azad Nagar, a densely populated locality.

When the girl did not return home, a missing person report was filed on February 3.

The police questioned family members, friends and suspects, and analysed mobile chats and technical data. Acting on these inputs, police recovered the girl from Indore on the evening of February 4.

Her statement under Section 164 CrPC is to be recorded before a magistrate. Medical examination and forensic reports are awaited.

What Happened Before

Investigation has revealed a troubling backstory.

About six months ago, a minor from Ahmednagar allegedly contacted the girl and trapped her in a love relationship. Later, the two reportedly drifted apart, but the accused allegedly kept one of his minor friends in touch with the girl.

Police say mobile chats indicate that some of the girl's own friends played a role in brainwashing her and maintaining contact, a development that could widen the net of accused.

The police have arrested the minor accused and one of his friends. Investigators say chats recovered from the girl's phone reveal that friends of them both helped in the abduction and concealment.

"Based on these findings, more names may be added to the case," police said.

When police questioned the accused after the rescue, shocking details emerged.

Investigators say the girl was hidden in a Muslim-majority area of Indore, at a relative's house, and made to wear a burqa to avoid identification. Police allege that after exploiting the girl, the main accused sent his friend Moin to abduct her and keep her concealed.

At the investigation stage itself, Hindu Jagran Manch termed the case a "grooming gang pattern" and alleged a larger conspiracy. Arjun Bhadauria of the organisation claimed that a Muslim friend and neighbour played a role in the systematic brainwashing, alleging that the girl was gradually prepared for exploitation.

"When a minor or vulnerable person is mentally prepared for sexual, emotional or economic exploitation in an organised manner by a group, it is called a grooming gang pattern," he said.

What The Police Said

The police, however, clarified that all allegations are being examined strictly on basis of evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pushpa Prajapati, a senior police officer, said as soon as it was confirmed that the girl was a minor, the police registered an FIR under Section 363 and acted immediately.

"The girl was recovered from Indore within 24 hours of the FIR. One accused has been arrested, and we are searching for the minor accomplice. Based on the victim's Section 164 statement and other evidence, action will be taken against all involved," she said.

The police confirmed that both accused are minors, and proceedings will continue under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Legal action will also be taken against anyone who helped in abduction, concealment or escape.

Any person who came into contact with the accused during the 24 hours before recovery may also be accused in the case, and if evidence supports it, additional sections including the SC/ST Act may be invoked.

The victim's uncle said, "She is my niece and a minor. She went missing two days ago. With the help of the police, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena, we found her in Indore. When we found her, she was wearing a burqa. My niece's father passed away just a year ago. We demand the strictest possible action against all culprits."

The case has reignited debate amid alarming figures presented in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Ujjain-Indore episode has once again brought the spotlight on the larger statewide pattern of such cases.

According to data presented in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the state has recorded 283 cases linked to alleged 'Love Jihad' between January 2020 and July 15, 2025.

Court records reveal a troubling judicial bottleneck -- 197 cases, nearly 70 per cent of the total are still pending in various courts across the state.

In the remaining 86 cases, where trials were concluded or settlements reached, the outcome exposes the fragility of prosecution. Fifty accused were acquitted, and only seven cases resulted in convictions, while one case ended in a mutual compromise.

