What Supreme Court Said On 'Allegations' In Religious Conversion Plea

Supreme Court said forced religious conversion is a "serious issue" and against the Constitution.

A Supreme Court bench hearing a petition against forced religious conversions on Monday asked the petitioner's lawyer to consider moderating the averments made in the plea, after a senior advocate said "serious and vexatious" allegations have been made about followers of some religions that they were "perpetuating rape and murder".

A bench of Justices M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat asked senior advocate Arvind P Datar, appearing for petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to look into the issue.

"You please consider what is this allegation. You please consider this and moderate this," the bench observed orally.

The remarks came after senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the parties, sought to be impleaded in the case and said there are some very serious and vexatious allegations in Upadhyay's plea against certain religions.

"These allegations that certain religions are perpetuating rapes and murders, these averments should not be on your lordships' file. Your lordships should ask them to withdraw," Mr Dave said.

After the brief arguments, the top court noted that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available and adjourned the hearing to January 9.

Asserting the purpose of charity should not be conversion, the top court had earlier reaffirmed that forced religious conversion is a "serious issue" and against the Constitution.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take tough steps to control fraudulent religious conversion.

Forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens, the top court had said recently and asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the "very serious" issue.

The court had warned a "very difficult situation" will emerge if proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation is not stopped.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had told the top court that freedom of religion does not include the right to convert others, and requested the top court to vacate a high court stay on the provision of a state law that mandates prior permission of the district magistrate for conversion through marriage.

The top court had on September 23 sought responses from the Centre and others to the plea.

Mr Upadhyay has submitted in his plea that forced religious conversion is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately. "The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook'," the plea submitted.

"Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic, superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent steps to stop this menace," said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and through monetary benefits.

