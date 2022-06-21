What Rebel Eknath Shinde Told Uddhav Thackeray In 10-Minute Call

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sent his emissary to meet Eknath Shinde

A 10-minute telephone conversation between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde this evening, has failed to suggest a way out of the impasse.

Mr Shinde's demand, if anything, has only confirmed rift, sources indicated.

Mr Shinde -- who with his 21 rebel MLAs set off a crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray government -- spoke to the Chief Minister this evening from the phone of Milind Narvekar, one of the Sena emissaries who met him at the Surat hotel where he is camping out.

Claiming that so far, he has not taken any decision or signed any document, Mr Shinde declared that he has taken this step for the betterment of the party.

When Uddhav Thackeray asked him to reconsider and return to the fold, Mr Shinde demanded that the Sena renew its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule Maharashtra, sources said.

"As of now, no solution has emerged from this conversation," a source said.

As the Sena and the Congress blamed the BJP for engineering the crisis and claiming much money changed hands, Mr Shinde has pitched his move as an ideological decision.

"Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," read a rough translation of his Marathi tweet before he flew to BJP-ruled Gujarat last night.