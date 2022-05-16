'What Rahul Gandhi Meant...': Shashi Tharoor Clarifies Remark That Upset Allies

Congress's Shashi Tharoor today played down Rahul Gandhi's comment on regional parties "lacking ideology" that has upset several opposition parties. The party's Jharkhand ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal, and former ally in Karnataka Janata Dal Secular have questioned Mr Gandhi's comment.

"I think what he (Rahul Gandhi) meant -- at least we all understood by what he meant -- was that we have a national vision. We speak for and think of the country as a whole. Whereas regional parties by its very character and nature is usually confined to ne particular region or interest group,"Mr Tharoor told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Then he elucidated: "I think, for example, much of the ideology of Trinamool, the RJD, the Samajwadi Party or even for the most part the DMK, will be congruent to and compatible with what the Congress stands for".

In his address on the concluding day at the Congress "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Mr Gandhi had said: "No regional party can fight this because this is a fight of ideologies. The BJP will talk about Congress but not about regional parties as they know they have a place but they can't defeat them as they don't have that ideology".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal took a swipe at Mr Gandhi, calling his claims "bizarre". "I find it a little bizarre and out of sync," said RJD's Manoj Jha.

The Congress, he added, should settle to be "co-travellers" and let them (the regional parties) be in the "driving seat" in over 320 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.