'What Of Vajpayee?': Party On Tejashwi Yadav's Fumble In PM's Presence

Tejashwi Yadav had fumbled several times while readng his speech in the assembly.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav fumbled several times while reading a short speech in the Bihar Assembly yesterday. The timing was unfortunate. The session -- centenary celebrations of the Legislative assembly -- was under special spotlight owing to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated a Centenary Pillar. It was the first time a Prime Minister was present in the Bihar assembly.

The results were dismal for the Leader of the Opposition, who in his address had presented a list of demands. Not only was the BJP critical, he was mercilessly trolled on the social media as well when a video clip of his speech was widely shared.

State minister Nitin Navin of the BJP said, "To talk about rights instead of duties when the Prime Minister has honoured the state this way -- I think that is a bigger mistake".Mr Yadav's demand of a Bharat Ratna for Karpuri Thakur, however, was supported by BJP ally Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United today.

Asked about the matter, the RJD indicated that Mr Yadav was having trouble with his eyes, "which need not be a matter of general concern".

Party spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that Tejashwi Yadav was filling in for the Deputy Chief Minister, who was absent. "The teleprompter was full, but the Deputy CM was not there," he said.

"We are stumped. Tejashwi Yadav asked for Bharat Ratna -- the highest civilian award -- for Jan Nayak Karpuri Thakur. He asked for a museum. There is no discussion about that. The Prime Minister uses a teleprompter. But was there one for him (Tejashwi Yadav)?"

Asked if the Leader of the Opposition was nervous, as the BJP is claiming, he pointed out that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used pauses 30 or 40 seconds long during his speeches.

"No one had any problem about that… Now if you remove the teleprompter, who knows where (they) would run," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, a former cricketer, has some special advice from the Minister as well. "Wazan kam karo (Reduce weight)," the PM reportedly told Mr Yadav, before bidding him goodbye.