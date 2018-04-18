"What Kind Of Society We Are Becoming": President Kovind On Kathua Rape And Murder Kathu Rape and Murder: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also said there is something terribly wrong with the society.

Share EMAIL PRINT President Ram Nath Kovind attended the sixth convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. Katra: President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the "heinous and barbaric" Kathua gang-rape and murder case and said it is the collective responsibility of the society to ensure no girl suffers in the country.



President Kovind came down heavily on the perpetrators of the "shameful" incident and questioned the kind of society we have become.



"After 70 years of independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society we are becoming. It is our collective responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman," he said while addressing the sixth convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who, too, questioned what was wrong with the society. She said, "How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi? There is something wrong with the society."



The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, took place in January. Her body was found a week later. The charge-sheet accused eight persons of conspiring, brutalising and murdering the girl and revealed chilling details that triggered nationwide outrage.



President Kovind began his two-day Jammu visit this morning. He was received by Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.



A reception at Amar Mahal Lawns in Jammu city and a dinner at the Raj Bhawan to be hosted by Governor Vohra will be on President's day plan.



President Kovind will visit the Mubarak Mandi heritage site tomorrow before flying back to Delhi, sources said.



(With inputs from agencies)



President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the "heinous and barbaric" Kathua gang-rape and murder case and said it is the collective responsibility of the society to ensure no girl suffers in the country.President Kovind came down heavily on the perpetrators of the "shameful" incident and questioned the kind of society we have become."After 70 years of independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society we are becoming. It is our collective responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman," he said while addressing the sixth convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who, too, questioned what was wrong with the society. She said, "How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi? There is something wrong with the society."The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, took place in January. Her body was found a week later. The charge-sheet accused eight persons of conspiring, brutalising and murdering the girl and revealed chilling details that triggered nationwide outrage.President Kovind began his two-day Jammu visit this morning. He was received by Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.A reception at Amar Mahal Lawns in Jammu city and a dinner at the Raj Bhawan to be hosted by Governor Vohra will be on President's day plan. President Kovind will visit the Mubarak Mandi heritage site tomorrow before flying back to Delhi, sources said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter