What Biden, PM And Other Quad Leaders Will Discuss At Summit Next Week

Here's your 5-point cheatsheet in this big story:
As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quad leaders will review the Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year.
They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies.
Connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security will also be discussed.
Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, climate change and education will also be discussed.
The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the Leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.