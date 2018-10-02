What Is The IL&FS Crisis And How It Is Linked To Your Money: 10 Points

IL&FS: The company has defaulted on debt repayments to its creditors

New Delhie: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services or IL&FS is in deep trouble. After the corporate affairs ministry moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, the NCLT has named six people to take over the board and management of the major infrastructure lender to defuse the crisis. The IL&FS group has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore. Panic among investors set in after the company defaulted on short-term debt repayment a month ago, followed by more defaults that eventually led to a ratings downgrade. The IL&FS crisis is likely to affect people who have invested in mutual funds.