Government Takes Over Debt-Ridden IL&FS, Uday Kotak On New Board

Highlights New IL&FS board to have six members including Uday Kotak Board will meet by October 8 Suspended management cannot represent IL&FS, says tribunal

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ordered suspension of the IL&FS board and allowed a six-member government-appointed team to take control of the debt-ridden company. The tribunal said that the new board for IL&FS or Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services will take over immediately. The government had sought approval of NCLT to suspend the existing board of IL&FS citing "continuity of current board prejudicial to public interest". The new IL&FS board will have six members, including eminent banker Uday Kotak.

The NCLT bench, comprising judges M K Shrawat and Ravikumar Duraisamy, said the mismanagement at IL&FS made the case fit for invoking Section 241 of the Companies Act-2013, which provides for suppression of existing board.

Among the new board members, Mr Kotak is managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mr Nayyar is a retired IAS officer, Mr Bajpai a former chairperson of market regulator Sebi, Mr Chaturvedi the non-executive chairperson of ICICI Bank, Dr Shankar an IAS officer and Nand Kishore senior bureaucrat from CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General).

The newly constituted board will meet by October 8. The new board members have been given the liberty by the bench to unanimously elect a chairperson from among themselves, it said.

The suspended management cannot represent the company anywhere, the tribunal noted.

The government had said last week that it is monitoring the situation of IL&FS and would take appropriate action to ensure that there is no undue impact on the financial system.

Debt defaults by certain group entities of diversified IL&FS have triggered fears of liquidity crisis in the financial markets and the Reserve Bank of India has been taking steps to improve the overall cash situation.

IL&FS has a debt pile of over Rs 91,000 crore. Key IL&FS shareholders include Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Central Bank of India, with the insurance major being the largest shareholder owning a 25.34 per cent stake.

The bench set October 31 as the next date of hearing. It also directed IL&FS to respond to all points raised by the government in its plea by October 15 this year.

