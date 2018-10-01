Government Says IL&FS Downfall Largely Due to Wrong Decisions Before 2014: 10 Points

The government said on Monday that major financial problems in debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) began before 2014. In a statement, released after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the government's plea to reconstitute the top brass of IL&FS, the government said: "Deterioration in the financial performance and substantial leveraging of the IL&FS Group started many years ago on account of stalled projects in infrastructure sector largely owing to wrong decisions and policy paralysis before 2014." The new IL&FS board - comprising six members including banker Uday Kotak - will meet on October 8 to unanimously elect a chairperson from among themselves. The government said it remains committed to ensuring "much needed temporary liquidity support" for the IL&FS Group.