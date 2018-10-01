Government Says IL&FS Downfall Largely Due to Wrong Decisions Before 2014: 10 Points

The government said on Monday that major financial problems in debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) began before 2014. In a statement, released after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the government's plea to reconstitute the top brass of IL&FS, the government said: "Deterioration in the financial performance and substantial leveraging of the IL&FS Group started many years ago on account of stalled projects in infrastructure sector largely owing to wrong decisions and policy paralysis before 2014." The new IL&FS board - comprising six members including banker Uday Kotak - will meet on October 8 to unanimously elect a chairperson from among themselves. The government said it remains committed to ensuring "much needed temporary liquidity support" for the IL&FS Group.
Here are 10 things to know:
- The IL&FS Group, especially its subsidiaries IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IL&FS Engineering) and IL&FS Transportation Networks, entered into major problems beginning 2012, the government said in its statement on Monday.
- Those problems led to massive delays in execution of projects and a number of projects had become stalled infrastructure projects even before 2014, it said.
- "This led to massive delays in execution of projects and a number of projects had become stalled infrastructure projects even before 2014. This affected their financial performance and significantly increased the leveraging as delayed projects were kept afloat by more and more debt financing," it added.
- IL&FS has a debt pile of more than Rs 91,000 crore. In the past few weeks, a series of defaults by IL&FS Group companies and credit rating downgrades have affected the capital markets.
- Describing the company's debt pile as "the outcome of its mismanaged borrowings in the past", the government said it stands fully committed to ensure that needed liquidity is arranged for IL&FS from the financial system "so that no more defaults take place and the infrastructure projects are implemented smoothly".
- Replacement of the existing management appeared to be the "most necessary and immediately required" step, it said. "The high debt stress was clearly visible in the company and its main subsidiaries for the last so many years, but was camouflaged by misrepresentation of facts."
- The statement from the government came within hours after the NCLT ordered suspension of the existing IL&FS board, and allowed a six-member government-appointed team to take control of the debt-ridden company.
- "The current IL&FS crisis could have an adverse impact on the financial stability of the economy," a government lawyer told the tribunal.
- IL&FS Transportation Network witnessed significant erosion of profit starting from 2012-13 while its net debt also increased more than two times, from Rs. 13,939 crore to Rs. 29,961 crore in 2017-18.
- Monday's development came a day after IL&FS announced that its shareholders had approved a plan to raise funds via debt and equity issuances.