What Is Lateral Entry In Bureaucracy That Triggered BJP vs Congress Debate

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an advertisement seeking "talented and motivated Indian nationals" for lateral recruitment to various senior positions within the Union government. These positions include Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries, with a total of 45 posts up for grabs.

This move has triggered a debate on lateral entry into bureaucracy, especially after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the process, which the BJP has countered by pointing out that the concept was initially developed under a Congress-led government.

What Is Lateral Entry?

Lateral entry into bureaucracy refers to the recruitment of individuals from outside the traditional government service cadres, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), to fill mid and senior-level positions in government departments.

The lateral entry process was formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, with the first set of vacancies announced in 2018. This marked a departure from the traditional system where senior bureaucratic positions were almost exclusively filled by career civil servants.

Lateral entrants are typically hired on contracts ranging from three to five years, with the potential for extensions based on performance and the needs of the government. These individuals are expected to bring expertise that can help address complex challenges in governance and policy implementation.

The current advertisement by the UPSC includes positions at three levels: Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary. They often serve as the administrative heads of specific wings within departments and are key decision-makers. The government's rationale behind lateral entry is twofold: to bring in fresh talent and to augment the availability of skilled manpower in the administration.

The concept of lateral entry into bureaucracy is not new. According to government sources, the idea was first proposed during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, led by Congress, in the mid-2000s. In 2005, the UPA established the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) under the chairmanship of Veerappa Moily. The Commission was tasked with recommending reforms the Indian administrative system.

In its 10th report titled 'Refurbishing of Personnel Administration - Scaling New Heights', the second ARC made a strong case for lateral entry. It argued that certain government roles require specialised knowledge and expertise that may not be readily available within the traditional civil services. To fill these gaps, the ARC recommended recruiting professionals from the private sector, academia, and PSUs, reports news agency IANS.

Rahul Gandhi's Criticism And BJP's Response

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal in his opposition to lateral entry, accusing the Modi government of using it as a backdoor to recruit officers loyal to the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Gandhi alleged that lateral entry is being used to sidestep the UPSC and deny reservations to candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described lateral entry as part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to exclude marginalised communities from government jobs. Other opposition leaders, such as Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, have also condemned the move, arguing that it deprives underprivileged candidates of opportunities for advancement within the government.

However, the BJP has hit back, pointing out that the concept of lateral entry was developed during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), chaired by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, recommended lateral recruitment to fill gaps in roles requiring specialised knowledge.

Mr Vaishnaw also defended the current government's implementation of lateral entry by saying that the recruitment process is transparent and conducted through the UPSC. He argued that this reform would improve governance by bringing in professionals with the necessary expertise.

