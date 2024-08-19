In Lateral Entry Row, Rahul Gandhi Renews 'Attack On Dalits...' Criticism

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has kicked up a row over his tweet on lateral entry (File).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi responded Monday to the BJP's criticism of his comments on the lateral entry row, calling the concept "an attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis". "The BJP's distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservation from Bahujans..." he said on X.

On Sunday night Mr Gandhi said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh instead of the UPSC".

He claimed the government is "recruiting for important posts in central government through lateral entry" and that this meant "reservation (for) SC, ST, and OBC classes being openly snatched away".

Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis.



BJP's distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2024

Hours later the BJP responded, reminding Mr Gandhi it was the Congress-led UPA government that introduced the concept. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was among the BJP leaders who shot back.

"INC hypocrisy is evident on the lateral entry matter. It was UPA government which developed concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission was established in 2005..." he said on X.

Lateral entry



INC hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry.



The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it.



UPA period ARC… — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 18, 2024

Mr Gandhi wasn't the only opposition leader to weigh in on the lateral entry row.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Oct 2 Protest

On Sunday Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is a member of the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, called lateral entry a "big conspiracy" against the country. Like Mr Gandhi, Mr Yadav also claimed the concept robs marginalised classes of their rights, including reservations.

"The time has come to launch a nationwide movement against the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to place its ideological allies in high government positions through the back door in UPSC. This method will close the doors for today's officers as well as for youth to reach higher positions in the present and future. Common people will be limited to the positions of clerks and peons..." he said on X.

"Whole plan is to snatch reservations and rights from PDA," the ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, referring to his core vote bank of 'pichhde' (backward classes), Dalit, and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities).

भाजपा अपनी विचारधारा के संगी-साथियों को पिछले दरवाज़े से यूपीएससी के उच्च सरकारी पदों पर बैठाने की जो साज़िश कर रही है, उसके ख़िलाफ़ एक देशव्यापी आंदोलन खड़ा करने का समय आ गया है।



ये तरीक़ा आज के अधिकारियों के साथ, युवाओं के लिए भी वर्तमान और भविष्य में उच्च पदों पर जाने का… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 18, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav also called for a fierce protest on Gandhi Jayanti (i.e., October 2) to force the BJP to scrap the lateral entry concept. "Officials and youth... are requested... if the BJP government does not withdraw it, then stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in starting a new movement from October 2. We will not tolerate corporate takeover of government machinery because of capitalist thinking..." he declared.

What Is Lateral Entry Row?

The UPSC recently announced a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries via lateral entry, which the opposition criticised on grounds it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

However, sources explained that the ARC had recognised that certain roles need specialised knowledge, which is not always available to civil servants, and it had recommended recruiting professionals from the private sector, academia, and public sector undertakings to fill these gaps.

The ARC proposed the creation of a talent pool of professionals who could be inducted, on short-term or contractual basis, bringing fresh perspectives in areas like economics, technology, and public policy.

The ARC also stressed the importance of integrating lateral entrants into the existing civil services in a manner that maintains its integrity and ethos while leveraging their specialised skills, sources said.

The scheme was formally introduced during Mr Modi's tenure, sources said, and is driven by the need for domain experts to enhance efficiency and responsiveness of India's administrative machinery.

In 2018 the government took a significant step by announcing vacancies for senior positions such as joint secretaries and directors, marking the first time professionals from the private and public sectors were invited to apply. The selection process was rigorous and emphasised qualifications and suitability.

