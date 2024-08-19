After Rahul Gandhi's Attack On Lateral Entry, BJP's 'UPA's Time' Reminder

Sources said lateral entry will help bring specialised skills in government service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the lateral entry concept has had a boomerang effect on him, according to the BJP, as the ruling party leaders pointed out that it was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government which developed the concept in the first place.

Mr Gandhi had in a post on X alleged the Modi government is trying to recruit officers loyal to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh through lateral entry, and not via the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry for important posts in various ministries of the central government," Mr Gandhi alleged in the post.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was among BJP leaders who shot back.

"INC hypocrisy is evident on the lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government," Mr Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

"Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it [ARC]. UPA-period ARC recommended recruitment of experts to fill gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge. The NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance," Mr Vaishnaw said.

Sources said the ARC identified that certain government roles needed specialised knowledge not always available within the traditional civil services, and it had recommended recruiting professionals from the private sector, academia, and public sector undertakings to fill these gaps.

The ARC had proposed the creation of a talent pool of professionals who could be inducted into the government on a short-term or contractual basis, bringing fresh perspectives and cutting-edge expertise in areas such as economics, finance, technology, and public policy, sources said.

The ARC also stressed the importance of integrating lateral entrants into the existing civil services in a manner that maintains the integrity and ethos of the civil service while leveraging the specialised skills they bring, sources said.

The lateral entry scheme was formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, driven by the recognition of the need for domain experts to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of India's administrative machinery.

In 2018, the government took a significant step by announcing vacancies for senior positions such as joint secretaries and directors, marking the first time that professionals from both the private and public sectors were invited to apply for these high-level roles. The selection process was rigorous, emphasising candidates' qualifications, experience, and suitability for these strategic positions.