What Is Brain Bleed, Condition Linked To Sadhguru's Emergency Surgery

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi due to internal bleeding on Sunday. The surgery, performed by a team of expert doctors, was successful in relieving the bleeding in his skull.

According to medical professionals, Sadhguru, 66, showed steady progress after the operation and has now been weaned off the ventilator and his vitals are steadily improving.

What is brain bleed?

A brain bleed is a kind of stroke that happens when blood gathers between your brain and skull, cutting off oxygen to your brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

This occurs when a blood vessel in your brain leaks or bursts, causing blood to build up inside your skull and press against your brain, which stops oxygen and nutrients from getting to your brain cells. It is life-threatening and needs quick treatment for the best chance of recovery.

Brain bleeds often happen after accidents or if someone has high blood pressure that is not controlled. Brain bleeds are considered a medical emergency because brain cells start to die within a few minutes without enough oxygen.

Types of brain bleeds

The brain is protected by three layers of membranes between the bony skull and brain tissue. These membranes - the dura mater, arachnoid, and pia mater - serve to protect and shield your brain. Bleeding can happen anywhere among these layers.

There are 2 main types of brain bleeds-

1. Within your skull but outside of brain tissue.

Epidural bleed, which occurs between the skull bone and the outermost membrane layer, the dura mater.

Subdural bleed, which happens between the dura mater and the arachnoid membrane.

Subarachnoid bleed, which occurs between the arachnoid membrane and the pia mater.

2. Inside brain tissue

Intracerebral haemorrhage: In this case, bleeding occurs in different parts of the brain, including the lobes, brainstem, and cerebellum.

Intraventricular haemorrhage: This type of bleeding occurs within the brain's ventricles (specific areas where cerebrospinal fluid is produced to protect the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms of brain bleed

According to reports, Sadhguru had been suffering from headaches for the past four weeks which is usually the first noticeable symptom of brain bleed, according to the Cleveland clinic.

Other symptoms include:

Sudden tingling, weakness

Numbness, or paralysis on one side of the body, especially in the face, arm, or leg

Nausea and vomiting

Confusion

Dizziness

Slurred speech

Fatigue

Difficulty swallowing

Vision loss

Stiff neck

Sensitivity to light

Loss of balance or coordination

Difficulty breathing and abnormal heart rate

Seizures

Loss of consciousness or coma

Treatment options