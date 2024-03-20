Sadhguru Undergoes Surgery For Chronic Brain Bleed At Delhi Hospital

Sadhguru is recovering well, and improving "beyond expectations", Isha Foundation said

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent surgery at a Delhi hospital for a life-threatening brain bleed, his Isha Foundation said in a statement. He is recovering well, and improving "beyond expectations", it added.

"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull and tried to find something. But they found nothing... totally empty," Sadhguru jokes from his hospital bed after the surgery in a video posted on Instagram.

"... they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damage," he added.

According to the statement, Sadhguru has been suffering from a severe headache for the last four weeks. "Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his schedule and activities, and even conducted the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on 8th March 2024," it said.

The headaches became severe by the afternoon of March 14 when he arrived in Delhi, the Foundation said, adding, "On the advice of Dr Vinit Suri of the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain."

The report showed chronic bleed and fresh bleeding in the hours leading up to the examination, it said.

However, he refused to be hospitalised without finishing his pending work commitments, the release said.

On March 17, Sadhguru's condition worsened as he complained of weakness in his left leg and a worsening headache with continued vomiting.

"He was finally admitted. A CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a life-threatening shift of the brain to one side... he underwent an emergency brain surgery within hours of admission to relieve the bleeding in his skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to Sadhguru Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi posted on X.