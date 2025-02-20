"Visionary": Sadhguru Praises Gautam Adani's Rs 10,000 Crore Donation Pledge

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has praised Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani's initiative to donate Rs 10,000 crore for social causes. Calling it a "visionary initiative", Sadhguru said it can transform India into a beacon of well-being for the world.

"Investing in creating 1.4 billion healthy, inspired, educated Bharatiyas can transform the nation into a beacon of wellbeing for the world. Congratulations to Gautam Adani on this visionary initiative," he wrote in a post on X.

Mr Adani, during his youngest son Jeet Adani's wedding earlier this month, committed to 'seva' by donating Rs 10,000 crores for social causes. The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools, and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

Sources close to Mr Adani said his cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of "seva sadhana hai, seva prarthna hai aur seva parmatma hai."

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, got married in Ahmedabad in a "simple and traditional" ceremony.

Earlier, the couple also pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

