"My Personal Belief": DK Shivakumar Amid Row Over His Meeting With Sadhguru

Amid a row over his visit to the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that it is his personal belief and Sadhguru, who hails from Mysuru, personally invited him.

"I attended the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. It is my personal belief. I can't reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don't want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don't want the media to discuss this either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event," Mr Shivakumar told the media on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary PV Mohan expressed his disapproval on X over Mr Shivakumar's visit to the Isha Foundation. He said that his action "damages the core" of the party.

Thanking for an invitation from someone who mocks RG, the hope of the nation&aligns with RSS's narratives,while serving as a president of a secular party, it misleads party workers. It is Conviction rather than compromise ensures the party's growth. Otherwise, it damages the core pic.twitter.com/x9hnxhbfF6 — PV.MOHAN (@pvmohanINC) February 26, 2025

Further, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister affirmed that he believes in his faith, and any opposition by people doesn't deter him.

"I often go to Nonavinakere mutt, and people ask me why I go there so often but not to my community mutt. I go where my faith is. I go where I feel reassured," he said.

"Among the voters in my constituency, the majority are scheduled castes and tribes. As much as 99 per cent of the Brahmins in my constituency vote for me. Can we say all Brahmins vote for the BJP? I don't politics of caste and religion, but I do politics of principle," he added.

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar termed the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP "false propaganda," emphasising that he was a born Congressman.

"I was born a Congressman, and I cherish it. It is being misled that I am getting closer to the BJP, which is a false conspiracy against me," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"I am Hindu, and I respect all cultures. The Congress party has the doctrine of taking everyone together. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Gandhi have done the same. I have seen Sonia Gandhi celebrating the Ugadi festival. She has adopted Indianity rather than us. We have such leadership," he emphasised.

