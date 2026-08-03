What Happened At Pappu Yadav's House? 'Attacker' Speaks To NDTV

Independent MP Pappu Yadav has alleged a conspiracy to kill him, a day after two men entered his official home, leading to a security scare and chaotic scenes at a press conference.

Yadav told NDTV he also met with the Lok Sabha Speaker to inform that no police case can be filed against him as per rules without the Speaker's permission. It was alleged the two men who entered his house held a knife and threw a slipper at him.

NDTV spoke to one of the two men, Happy Sharna. He denied anything of this sort had happened. Sharma said no knife or slipper attack happened, as reported widely.

"We are not affiliated with any political party. We are Sanatanis. We were assaulted instead, for which we will file a police case," he said, adding he went to the MP's house with a friend, Sumit.

They wanted to speak to Yadav over his recent skit on the Ram Temple offerings theft case, Sharma said.

"We even identified ourselves and told them we had come to meet the MP," Sharma said. At the meeting, Sharma said he asked, "You raise questions about Sanatan Dharma, yet you wear saffron robes and bow down to touch people's feet. Is this right?"

"As soon as we said this, the people present there started assaulting us. They dragged Sumit into a room while I managed to run. Still, at least 50-60 people thrashed me. They should not have done that. We had simply gone to point out that he is a Sanatani and to tell him that making comments about Lord Ram is wrong," Sharma said.

Yadav, however, insisted "a conspiracy is being hatched to kill" him, due to which he had to ask for security from the Speaker. "A case was registered against me, even though no such case can be filed without the Speaker's permission."

The independent MP from Bihar has defended his skit outside parliament, saying the Opposition MPs raised the issue of donation theft without naming or abusing any individual. He said his skit was within the bounds of propriety.

"My question is straightforward. We respect all saints. I did not name any specific individual, nor did we abuse anyone. It was the Opposition's protest which included Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul Gandhi is raising the donation theft issue, and I just presented it through a skit," Yadav said.