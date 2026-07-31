Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Dressed In Saffron, Pappu Yadav Enacts Donation Theft, Rahul Gandhi Joins

As part of a skit, the MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money into collection boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the theft

Read Time: 3 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Dressed In Saffron, Pappu Yadav Enacts Donation Theft, Rahul Gandhi Joins
Pappu Yadav at the Parliament gate
  • Independent MP Pappu Yadav wore saffron and enacted Ram Temple donation theft in Parliament
  • Opposition MPs including Rahul Gandhi joined the skit to demand a parliamentary discussion
  • Lok Sabha Secretariat disallowed costume protests and Speaker expressed displeasure
What is the government's response to the allegations of donation theft?
New Delhi:

In an unusual protest, Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Friday turned up in Parliament dressed in saffron and enacted the "theft" of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Yadav was joined by Opposition MPs as he staged the Ram Temple donation "theft" to demand a discussion in the House.

As part of a skit, the MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, put money into collection boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.

The symbolic performance unfolded like a street play. Fellow Opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, Pappu Yadav paying the "priest" quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji were among those who participated in the protest, standing behind a big banner that read: 'Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?'

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pappu Yadav, Ram Mandir
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com