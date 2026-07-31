Dressed In Saffron, Pappu Yadav Enacts Donation Theft, Rahul Gandhi Joins

- Independent MP Pappu Yadav wore saffron and enacted Ram Temple donation theft in Parliament
- Opposition MPs including Rahul Gandhi joined the skit to demand a parliamentary discussion
- Lok Sabha Secretariat disallowed costume protests and Speaker expressed displeasure
In an unusual protest, Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Friday turned up in Parliament dressed in saffron and enacted the "theft" of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Yadav was joined by Opposition MPs as he staged the Ram Temple donation "theft" to demand a discussion in the House.
As part of a skit, the MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, put money into collection boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.
The symbolic performance unfolded like a street play. Fellow Opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, Pappu Yadav paying the "priest" quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji were among those who participated in the protest, standing behind a big banner that read: 'Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?'
#WATCH | Delhi | Monsoon Session of the Parliament | Opposition MPs stage a protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement pic.twitter.com/W3netnDNPIJuly 31, 2026
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken a strict view regarding the methods of protest in the Parliament House complex. According to sources, the Secretariat has made it clear that costume-based protests or dramatic demonstrations will not be allowed in the Parliament premises.
It is being reported that the Lok Sabha Speaker has also expressed displeasure over the entire incident and preparations are underway to implement the existing guidelines strictly.
"Ram Ram japiyo re, sab maal hadapiyo re. Man mein Ram, chintan mein Ram, kaan mein Shiv, jeevan mein saanson mein," Pappu Yadav later told reporters.
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to allegations that devotees who made donations were not issued receipts and that CCTV footage related to the matter had allegedly been deleted.
"This is a symbolic protest to highlight what has happened in Ayodhya. Devotees made donations, but there are allegations that receipts were not issued and CCTV footage was deleted. We want a discussion on this issue in Parliament," he said.
Protesting in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament, the lawmakers raised slogans such as 'Amit Shah istifa do', 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' and 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chhod'.
The INDIA bloc has said it will corner the government on issues of alleged donation theft and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests over the NEET paper leak.
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