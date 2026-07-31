Dressed In Saffron, Pappu Yadav Enacts Donation Theft, Rahul Gandhi Joins

In an unusual protest, Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Friday turned up in Parliament dressed in saffron and enacted the "theft" of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Yadav was joined by Opposition MPs as he staged the Ram Temple donation "theft" to demand a discussion in the House.

As part of a skit, the MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, put money into collection boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.

The symbolic performance unfolded like a street play. Fellow Opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, Pappu Yadav paying the "priest" quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji were among those who participated in the protest, standing behind a big banner that read: 'Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?'