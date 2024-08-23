What Are A1, A2 Milk Products That Food Body Flagged For Misleading Claims

A1 and A2 milk differ by a single amino acid (Representational)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed food businesses to remove claims about A1 and A2 types from milk and milk product packaging. The directive applies to both physical and e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs), who must remove such claims from their websites immediately.

What are A1, A2 milk products

Milk contains different types of proteins, including casein. A1 and A2 milk differ in their protein content, specifically the type of casein, as per Healthline. Some research suggests that A2 milk may be a healthier option, but more studies are needed to confirm this.

A1 milk comes from breeds of cows that originated in northern Europe, such as Holstein and Friesian. A2 milk comes from breeds that originated in the Channel Islands and southern France, such as Guernsey and Jersey.

A1 and A2 milk differ by a single amino acid. This difference leads to the production of a bioactive peptide called beta-casomorphin 7 (BCM7) during digestion, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Side effects of A1 and A2 milk products

Research suggests that BCM7 may be associated with various health risks, including type 1 diabetes, coronary heart disease, arteriosclerosis, sudden infant death syndrome, autism and schizophrenia.

Studies have shown that populations consuming milk with high levels of A2 beta-casein have a lower incidence of cardiovascular disease and type 1 diabetes. This has led to the hypothesis that A2 milk may be a healthier option than A1 milk. However, more research is needed to confirm these findings and understand the side effects and interactions between BCM7 and the human body.

What the FSSAI said

However, the FSSAI noted that several Food Business Operators (FBOs) have been selling or marketing milk and milk products like ghee, butter, and curd under the A1 and A2 labels, even though the standards of milk as specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, do not recognise any differentiation of milk based on A1 and A2 types.

The use of A2 claims on milk fat products is considered misleading and not in conformity with the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder.

The food body has given FBOs a six-month deadline to use up their existing pre-printed labels that contain A1 and A2 milk claims. After this period, no further extensions will be granted.