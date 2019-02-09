Western Railway To Celebrate Indian Railways' Heritage. Here's How

The exhibition will display the iconic past of Western Railway. (Representational)

Western railway will kick off month-long events beginning February 11 to commemorate the heritage of Indian Railways.

The programmes include a Heritage Walk on February 11, an exhibition from February 12 to February 14 at Mumbai's Bandra station. The exhibition will display the iconic past of Western Railway (WR) through artifacts, informative panels and photographs, a senior official said on Saturday.

"To commemorate and celebrate the glorious history and to reminisce the splendid heritage of Indian Railways, the festivities will begin with a Heritage Walk on February 11," said WR chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar.

"The exhibition will be held at the Grade-I Heritage Structure. Bandra station has a blend of Victorian Gothic and Vernacular or Domestic style with its bilaterally symmetrical front facade," he added.

A ceremonial special steam heritage run will be held between Patalapani and Kalakund on February 15 and February 23, where Western Railway recently introduced a special heritage train.

Another exhibition-cum-heritage walk has been organised at the Divisional Railway Manager's Office at Vadodara in Gujarat on February 23.

Guided tours of workshops have been organised for the public on weekends to partake in the legendary past of Western Railway, the chief PRO said.