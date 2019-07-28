Western Naval Command Deploys 8 Flood Rescue Teams For Assistance

Western Naval Command is in constant touch with State administration to respond as required

In the wake of floods caused by incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas and the request received by the Central Railways on Saturday, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region.

"Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. Meanwhile, a helicopter has also been scrambled with divers equipped with auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party," a release by the Western navy Command said.

"Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, a request was received from Central Railways on Saturday morning, for the evacuation of passengers from Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Badlapur due to waters on tracks from Ulhas River," the release added.

The release further stated that the Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with State administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

At least 500 passengers including nine pregnant women, who were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express train in Badlapur due to heavy rainfall, have been evacuated with joint efforts of rescue teams.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.