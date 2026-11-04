Bengal Tigress Captured In Assam After Travelling Over 100 Km

A tigress from the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal, which travelled more than 100 kilometres into Assam, was safely captured following a coordinated operation involving forest officials from West Bengal and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), along with local authorities and communities.

The tigress, identified as BT1, had been released into the wild at Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2, 2026. It later crossed into Assam and reached Raimona National Park in the BTR, forest officials said.

Beginning October 23, the tigress continued moving through forested areas before approaching human settlements in Assam's Kokrajhar district, prompting concerns for the safety of both residents and the animal.

In response, forest departments of West Bengal and Bodoland launched a joint monitoring and rescue operation with support from the district administration, police and local communities. Teams closely tracked the tigress's movements and implemented measures to ensure her safe capture.

Officials said the operation highlighted the importance of inter-state cooperation in managing the movement of wildlife across administrative boundaries and mitigating potential human-animal conflict.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah praised the efforts of the teams involved, describing the operation as a notable example of inter-state coordination and a shared commitment to wildlife conservation.

The minister also congratulated forest personnel from Bengal and Bodoland for successfully ensuring the tigress's safety.