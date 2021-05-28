Three Arrested With Live Pangolin, Scales In West Bengal

The three accused were arrested for allegedly smuggling scales belonging to endangered pangolins

West Bengal police and Baikunthapur Forest Division arrested three people and seized one live Pangolin and 1.56 kilograms of Pangolin scales from their possession in Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

They were arrested for allegedly smuggling scales belonging to endangered pangolins and were on the way to deal with the party.

The Range officer Sanjay Dutta of Baikunthapur Forest Division said, "Forest team arrested three persons in Jalpaiguri for possessing a Pangolin and 1.56 kgs of Pangolin scales".

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sarugargh Forest Range, headed by Dutta, arrested three persons from Gajoldoba area of Jalpaiguri district last night.

During the search operation, the officers found one live Pangolin and around 1.567 kgs of Pangolin scales in a black school bag. "The accused were on a bike and were in the area for dealing with these articles with another party," the police statement said.

"The three accused have been identified as Sunil Orao, Mijanur Rahaman, Amzad Hussein, and are all residents of Jalpaiguri. The forest division has seized the live Pangolin and 1.567 kilos of Pangolin scale," the statement added.

The accused persons will be proceeded to Jalpaiguri court today.