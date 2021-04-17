Polling Agent Dies At A Bengal Booth, Election Commission Seeks Report

The Election Commission has sought a report over his death in Kamarhati in West Bengal.

A BJP polling agent died inside a booth in Kamarhati while voting was underway for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Saturday.

"Nobody helped Abhijeet Samanta. There is no facility for treatment here," the brother of the polling agent told news agency ANI.

"We do not know what exactly happened as we are not allowed in a radius of 200 metre. I took water after seeing him lying on the ground," another BJP worker said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report over his death at booth number 107 in Kamarhati.

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 AM on Saturday amid tight security.

Polling is underway in 45 constituencies covering the districts -- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are contesting in the fifth phase.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been heightened with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22.