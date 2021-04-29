Exit Polls Predict Third Term For Mamata Banerjee, BJP Close Second

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is likely to get a third straight term in Bengal, though with a majority greatly shrunk, an aggregate of six exit polls indicate. The challenger BJP may not get close to their dream of winning 200 assembly seats. But the party is likely to emerge a close second to the Trinamool -- a far cry from its current paltry few seats in the assembly.

The Trinamool Congress, which surged to power in 2011 toppling the 34-year Left citadel, had improved its tally by 27 seats in 2016, winning 2011.

Numbers indicate that this time, its tally is likely to drop sharply, and the party may gain 156 of the state's 294 seats, where the majority mark is 148..

The BJP tally may shoot up to 121 seats from the current three seats.

The Left Front, which did not make it to a double digit tally in the last election, may win 16 seats.

Statutory warning: Exit polls may get it wrong.