Bengal Panchayat Repolling Marred By Violence: 10 Updates

Police force was rushed to Gudar village where alleged Trinamool supporters arrived with guns. (File)

Kolkata: On Monday, elections were held in over 45,000 booths in West Bengal and at least 20 people died in panchayat poll related violence. On Wednesday, repolls were held in only 572 booths. One person is reported dead in North Dinajpur district in a political clash but not linked to repolls. But the numerous incidents of violence, terror tactics and manhandling of officers has shocked the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the poll day violence as a "murder of democracy." The ruling Trinamool party did hit back - it said PM Modi's comments were his reaction to the BJP's defeat in Karnataka.