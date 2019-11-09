West Bengal, Odisha On Alert As Cyclone Bulbul Draws Near: 10 Points

Operations at the Kolkata airport have been suspended for 12 hours, starting 6 pm today, in view of the weather phenomenon.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: November 09, 2019 17:11 IST
Fishermen in Odisha drag their boats out of the water amid cyclone warnings.

New Delhi:  Hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in Odisha and Bengal due to the Cyclone Bulbul, Kolkata airport suspended flights for a period of 12 hours starting 6 pm today. The cyclone is expected to bring along heavy rain with a windspeed of at least 120 kilometres per hour. Parts of coastal Odisha and Bengal are already witnessing heavy rains, and the National Disaster Force has stationed 34 teams on standby across the region. The weather monitoring agency had issued an orange alert for Bengal's coastal areas on Friday evening, as Bulbul intensified into a "very severe cyclone".
Here are the top ten points from this story
  1. Cyclone Bulbul is likely to make landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night, the IMD predicted on Saturday.
  2. Operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended from 6 pm today to 6 am tomorrow, news agency PTI quoted a Home Ministry spokesperson as saying.
  3. Fishing operations have been suspended in Bengal and Odisha, and people in low-lying areas are being evacuated to shelter homes in safer areas. Railway and road traffic will also be regulated.
  4. As the winds are expected to be accompanied by tidal waves of up to two metres, people have been asked to keep away from beaches in affected areas for the duration.
  5. "We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special Control Rooms have been set up, and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
  6. Ms Banerjee said schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the state have been closed, and over 1.2 lakh people evacuated from vulnerable areas on the coast. "Be alert, take care and stay safe," she added.
  7. The Navy has kept its aircraft and three ships with relief material on standby at Visakhapatnam. They will be deployed to areas affected by the cyclone when the requirement arises.
  8. In Odisha, the Cyclone Bulbul is expected to bring heavy rains and winds with speeds ranging between 70-80 km per hour, Bhubaneswar IMD Director HR Biswas said.
  9. He said that the north coastal districts of Jagatsingh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendraprada are most likely to be affected by the weather phenomenon.
  10. Authorities in neighbouring Bangladesh have evacuated around 100,000 people from low-lying coastal villages and islands in preparation for the impending cyclone hit.




