West Bengal, Odisha On Alert As Cyclone Bulbul Draws Near: 10 Points

- Cyclone Bulbul is likely to make landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night, the IMD predicted on Saturday.
- Operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended from 6 pm today to 6 am tomorrow, news agency PTI quoted a Home Ministry spokesperson as saying.
- Fishing operations have been suspended in Bengal and Odisha, and people in low-lying areas are being evacuated to shelter homes in safer areas. Railway and road traffic will also be regulated.
- As the winds are expected to be accompanied by tidal waves of up to two metres, people have been asked to keep away from beaches in affected areas for the duration.
- "We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special Control Rooms have been set up, and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
- Ms Banerjee said schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the state have been closed, and over 1.2 lakh people evacuated from vulnerable areas on the coast. "Be alert, take care and stay safe," she added.
- The Navy has kept its aircraft and three ships with relief material on standby at Visakhapatnam. They will be deployed to areas affected by the cyclone when the requirement arises.
- In Odisha, the Cyclone Bulbul is expected to bring heavy rains and winds with speeds ranging between 70-80 km per hour, Bhubaneswar IMD Director HR Biswas said.
- He said that the north coastal districts of Jagatsingh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendraprada are most likely to be affected by the weather phenomenon.
- Authorities in neighbouring Bangladesh have evacuated around 100,000 people from low-lying coastal villages and islands in preparation for the impending cyclone hit.
