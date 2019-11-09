West Bengal, Odisha On Alert As Cyclone Bulbul Draws Near: 10 Points

Fishermen in Odisha drag their boats out of the water amid cyclone warnings.

New Delhi: Hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in Odisha and Bengal due to the Cyclone Bulbul, Kolkata airport suspended flights for a period of 12 hours starting 6 pm today. The cyclone is expected to bring along heavy rain with a windspeed of at least 120 kilometres per hour. Parts of coastal Odisha and Bengal are already witnessing heavy rains, and the National Disaster Force has stationed 34 teams on standby across the region. The weather monitoring agency had issued an orange alert for Bengal's coastal areas on Friday evening, as Bulbul intensified into a "very severe cyclone".