West Bengal Panchayat Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Under Way Amid High Security

Bengal Panchayat Election Result: The gram panchayat polls in West Bengal was hit by violence

Here are the live updates of the West Bengal panchayat election result:



11:25 (IST) Five crore people exercised their franchise to choose among 1.5 lakh candidates as representatives to 38,529 seats. Out of the total 58,692 seats, 34 per cent were won unopposed by the Trinamool Congress. 11:25 (IST) The State Election Commission has banned victory rallies by supporters of political parties until all results are announced. The counting is taking place at multiple centres. The state administration has imposed prohibitory orders within a 200 metre radius around counting centres. 11:25 (IST) West Bengal Panchayat Election: Re-Polling Was Carried Out In 568 Booths



Voting took place for a second time in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur, 26 in South 24 Pargans, among others. 11:24 (IST) The violence entailed a low-intensity blast, booth capturing, vandalism, attacks on journalists and clashes between workers of political parties. The State Election Commission then ordered re-polling in 568 booths across the state. The re-polling was conducted yesterday amid tight security. 11:23 (IST) Amid fear of violence, counting for the West Bengal panchayat election 2018 began at 8 am today. In Monday's polling, more than 20 people had died and 50 others got injured in election-related clashes. Reacting to the violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the election a "murder of democracy", a charge dismissed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Amid fear of violence, counting for the West Bengal panchayat election 2018 began at 8 am today. In Monday's polling, more than 20 people had died and 50 others got injured in election-related clashes. Reacting to the violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the election a "murder of democracy", a charge dismissed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. The violence entailed a low-intensity blast, booth capturing, vandalism, attacks on journalists and clashes between workers of political parties. The State Election Commission then ordered re-polling in 568 booths across the state. The re-polling was conducted yesterday amid tight security.Voting took place for a second time in 10 booths in Hooghly, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur, 26 in South 24 Pargans, among others.The State Election Commission has banned victory rallies by supporters of political parties until all results are announced. The counting is taking place at multiple centres. The state administration has imposed prohibitory orders within a 200 metre radius around counting centres.Five crore people exercised their franchise to choose among 1.5 lakh candidates as representatives to 38,529 seats. Out of the total 58,692 seats, 34 per cent were won unopposed by the Trinamool Congress.