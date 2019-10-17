West Bengal Government Committed To Alleviating Poverty: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said her government in Bengal is committed to alleviating poverty (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is committed to alleviating poverty besides reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty today, Ms Banerjee tweeted, "...our Govt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights."

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in 1987 to promote awareness about the need to eradicate poverty and destitution.

The United Nations has proclaimed that poverty is a violation of human rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.