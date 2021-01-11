BJP Now 'Junk Party': Mamata Banerjee On Trinamool Leader's Exodus

Mamata Banerjee's comment attack on former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy and Sovan Chatterjee.

In a dual attack on the BJP - Trinamool Congress' (TMC) key opponent in the upcoming state polls - and her former colleagues who recently switched sides, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that party was now the "Bharatiya Junk Party" which inducts "rotten" members from other parties.

"You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them," she said at a rally in Nadia district on Monday.

Her comment was a stinging attack on TMC's former leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy and Sovan Chatterjee, all of whom are now a part of the BJP.

She also compared BJP's cadre with supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol recently.

"They will behave like Trump supporters the day they lose elections. 'We have not lost', they will shout," she said reiterating that TMC would win majority in the 294-seat assembly in May.

"The entire government of India will campaign in Bengal because they are scared of me. They don't like me as I am not for sale," the TMC chief added referring to the string of high profile visits by BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Shah is set to visit West Bengal for a third time on January 30 to address a gathering in Nadia district's Bongaon. He is expected to speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - a point of contention among the region's Matua community whose support helped the party wrest the seat from TMC in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Bongaon is an hour away from Ranaghat, where Ms Banerjee addressed a gathering on Monday. She allayed fears of the Matua people over their citizenship status.

The Matua people are from erstwhile East Bengal and constitute 40 per cent of the population in the region. They want the citizenship law implemented so the question mark over their citizenship is resolved once and for all.

"Matuas are already Indian citizens; they do not need citizenship again. All people living in West Bengal are Indian citizens. No CAA will be allowed in Bengal," she said.

Ms Banerjee also said the country was "staring at a food crisis" because of the BJP's "adamant" approach towards the farmers' agitation for withdrawal of three new farm laws, and demanded their immediate repeal.