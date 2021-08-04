Mamata Banerjee Likely To Conduct Aerial Survey Of 6 Flood-Hit Areas In Bengal Today

Mamata Banerjee has directed her ministers to supervise the relief and rescue works in their districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of two of the six flood-affected districts of the state on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, a source in the state secretariat said.

At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets.

"The CM is likely to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district and Khanakul in Hooghly district tomorrow. She may be accompanied by the chief secretary (H K Dwivedi)," the source said on Tuesday.

The other four flood-hit districts are Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.

Ms Banerjee has directed her ministers to remain at their respective districts and supervise the relief and rescue works.

Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.