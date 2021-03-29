CBI Summons Alleged Mastermind Anup Manjhi In Bengal Coal-Mining Case On March 30: Report

Earlier this month, the CBI had interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Anup Majhi aka Lala, the alleged mastermind of the illegal coal smuggling scam in West Bengal, for questioning on Tuesday at its Kolkata office.

Majhi has been asked to appear before CBI at 11 am on Tuesday at the agency's Nizam Palace Office in Kolkata.

Earlier this month, the CBI had interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir. The agency also interrogated Gambhir's husband and father-in-law in connection with the coal scam.