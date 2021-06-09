Bengal's Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in the election in Bengal's Nandigram constituency (File)

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Mr Adhikari met PM Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass, including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This was the first meeting Mr Adhikari had with the top leaders of the BJP after becoming the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely contested election in the Nandigram assembly segment in Bengal.



