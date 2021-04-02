'I'll Win Nandigram': Mamata Banerjee To PM's 'Another Seat?' Dig

"I'm not your party member that you suggest I contest from another seat," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee today replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's taunt implying she was looking for a second constituency to contest from because she was nervous about Nandigram.

"I am not your party member that you will suggest that I contest from another seat. I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there,'' the Bengal Chief Minister said at a rally a day after the PM's remarks.

PM Modi had on Thursday asked Mamata Banerjee to "clarify" whether there was any truth in "rumours" that she was going to file her nomination papers in another constituency.

"Didi left Bhawanipore (her constituency in Kolkata) to go to Nandigram. Then she realised her mistake in coming here. Didi is forced to camp in Nandigram for three days," he said at a rally.

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file your nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready to give you the right answer."

Mamata Banerjee, who faced trouble during voting in Nandigram yesterday as she was caught in a clash between the Trinamool and BJP at a polling booth, also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She accuses him of controlling the elections and bringing in central forces to intimidate voters in Nandigram, where her BJP rival is Suvendu Adhikari, her former aide.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister to control his Home Minister first and then try to control us. We are not your party's members that you will control us," said the Chief Minister.

Yesterday, her Trinamool Congress party also responded sharply to the PM's remarks. "Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. Narendra Modi ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in West Bengal. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi," the Trinamool tweeted.

Bengal has held two phases of polling and has six more rounds of voting left before the results on May 2.