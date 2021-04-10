West Bengal Election Live Updates: 44 Seats Vote In Phase 4, Babul Supriyo Among Key Candidates

1.15 crore people, including 290 members of the third gender, are eligible to vote in 44 constituencies.

The eight-phased polls in West Bengal reaches the halfway mark as voting takes place today for the 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the state. Union Minister Babul Supriyo, state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas are among the 373 candidates in the fourth phase.

The fourth phase witnessed high-decibel campaigns by the BJP and Trinamool Congress. While the BJP targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accusing them of corruption and "appeasement politics", the Trinamool hit back on the BJP-led central government over recent hike in prices of gas, petrol, diesel, besides plans to disinvest in a large number of central government run PSUs. Ms Banerjee also accused central police forces of harassing and intimidating voters and urged voters to "gherao" them - a remark for which she received a notice from the Election Commission.

A total of 1.15 crore people, including 290 members of the third gender, are eligible to vote in the 44 constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

At stake are nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and 10 in Hooghly.

Here are the Live Updates on on fourth phase of polling in West Bengal:

Apr 10, 2021 07:12 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Polls: Movie stars, MPs and even cricketer among candidates contesting in phase 4



More than 370 candidates, including movie stars, MPs and even a cricketer, are on the ticket in 44 constituencies spread over Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the state's south.

Apr 10, 2021 07:09 (IST) Bengal voting news: 44 seats are voting in phase 4





Apr 10, 2021 07:05 (IST) Bengal voting live updates: BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee offers prayers at temple ahead of start of voting





BJP candidate from Chunchura, Locket Chatterjee, offers prayers at a temple ahead of start of voting for the fourth phase of polls.

Apr 10, 2021 07:00 (IST) Just In: Voting begins in 44 seats for round 4 of Bengal polls.

Apr 10, 2021 06:58 (IST) Bengal phase 4 voting: Babul Supriyo, Partha Chatterjee among key candidates



Union Minister Babul Supriyo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's lieutenant Partha Chatterjee are among the key candidates in the fourth phase. Altogether, 372 candidates are in fray in this phase.

Apr 10, 2021 06:48 (IST) #WestBengalPolls: People queue up at a polling station in Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of elections.



The voting will begin at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/JRXWpuPM9B - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Apr 10, 2021 06:47 (IST) #WestBengalElections: Voters queue up at a polling station to cast their votes in Bhangar Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district (ANI) #ElectionsWithNDTV #WestBengalElections: Voters queue up at a polling station to cast their votes in Bhangar Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district (ANI) #ElectionsWithNDTV

Apr 10, 2021 06:45 (IST) Bengal Elections 2021: Over 1 crore people eligible to vote in phase 4



A total of 1.15 crore people, including 290 members of the third gender, are eligible to vote in the 44 constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

Apr 10, 2021 06:44 (IST) For all the info on phase 3 voting, click For all the info on phase 3 voting, click here

Apr 10, 2021 06:27 (IST) #WestBengalPolls: Election officials conduct a mock poll at a polling station in Alipurduar Assembly constituency.



Voting for the fourth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/YAauJ0HzCB - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021