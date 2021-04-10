Pics: Fourth Phase Of Voting For West Bengal Elections Begins

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: More than 370 candidates, including movie stars, MPs and even a cricketer, are on the ticket in 44 constituencies.

The polling for the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections commenced on Saturday morning amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. 

More than 370 candidates, including movie stars, MPs and even a cricketer, are on the ticket in 44 constituencies spread over Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the state's south.

The political temperature has upped several notches after Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been served two notices by the Election Commission for violating the model code of conduct.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations where voting will continue till 6.30 pm.  

Here are some of the photos of West Bengal Assembly Elections, Round 4:

BJP candidate from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, Soumi Hati cast her vote for the fourth phase of West Bengal polls. Visuals from Panchuria Primary School in Bhangar.

The voting process is underway for the fourth phase of the West Bengal polls.

 

West Bengal Elections 2021: The Voting process is underway while adhering to the Covid protocols.

West Bengal elections: BJP candidate from Chunchura, Locket Chatterjee offers prayers at a temple ahead of the start of voting for the fourth phase of polls.

 