Man Thrashed In Train For Failing To Answer Questions On PM Modi, National Anthem Police said they are investigating the matter after a local NGO lodged a case on Thursday.

579 Shares EMAIL PRINT The victim, a migrant labourer, was on his way to Kaliachak in Malda district Malda, West Bengal: Highlights The victim was assaulted by a group of four men The victim is a migrant labourer who was travelling to Kaliachak in Malda Police has started investigation after a case was lodged by an NGO



The victim, a migrant labourer, was on his way to Kaliachak in Malda district from Howrah on May 14, when the four persons got into the train and sat next to his seat after he had briefly deboarded at a station, a police officer said.



Upon his arrival, they suddenly started asking him questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national anthem and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, adding, the man was roughed up when he could not reply to the queries.



The group later got down at Bandel station.



A local NGO - Bangla Sankriti Mancha - lodged an FIR yesterday against the accused, based on videos taken by co-passengers, Kaliachak Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Suman Chatterjee said.



An investigation into the matter is underway, Mr Chatterjee said.



A man was allegedly assaulted by four persons in a moving train in West Bengal, after he failed to reply to their queries on the prime minister and the national anthem, police said today.The victim, a migrant labourer, was on his way to Kaliachak in Malda district from Howrah on May 14, when the four persons got into the train and sat next to his seat after he had briefly deboarded at a station, a police officer said.Upon his arrival, they suddenly started asking him questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national anthem and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, adding, the man was roughed up when he could not reply to the queries.The group later got down at Bandel station. A local NGO - Bangla Sankriti Mancha - lodged an FIR yesterday against the accused, based on videos taken by co-passengers, Kaliachak Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Suman Chatterjee said.An investigation into the matter is underway, Mr Chatterjee said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter