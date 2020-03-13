'Welcome To Freedom,' P Chidambaram Tweets On Farooq Abdullah's Release

Farooq Abdullah thanked all parliamentarians for fighting for his freedom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the Modi government for detaining former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for seven months and alleged that "despotism and arbitrariness" constitute the rule of law in the Union Territory.

P Chidambaram's attack on the government comes after Mr Abdullah was released after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah, welcome to freedom. What was the justification to keep him in detention without charges for 7 months? If there was justification (there was none), what is the reason for releasing him today?" Mr Chidambaram said.

"Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India," the former home minister said.

Farooq Abdullah was under detention since August 5 last year when the centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The former J&K chief minister thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released.

Mr Abdullah also said that he is hopeful that he will be able to attend parliament.

"I am free... Hope others political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released," Mr Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, told reporters from the terrace of his residence.