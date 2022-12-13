'Border Situation Is Stable Overall': China, Week After Arunachal Clash

China said the situation was "stable" Tuesday on its border with India, after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the two sides clashed at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

"As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding the two sides "maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels.

Wenbin did not comment on the alleged clash Tuesday, telling reporters "as far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall."

"Both sides have throughout maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels, it is hoped that the Indian side will advance in the same direction as China," he added.

Beijing urged New Delhi to "earnestly implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, strictly abide by the spirit of the agreements and accords signed by both sides, together uphold the peace and tranquility of the China-India border region."

A request for comment to China's Ministry of National Defense by AFP went unanswered Tuesday.

Relations have been at rock bottom between the two countries since clashes in 2020.

