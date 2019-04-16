Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In These States Today

Weather Today: The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted that may parts of India will see raina nd thunderstorm today. Check weather forecast here.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 16, 2019 11:21 IST
Weather today: Rain and thunderstorm likely in many parts of India today.


New Delhi: 

Bringing respite from heatwave, most states in India will see rain and thundershower today, weather forecaster Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted.

Delhi witnessed light rain in the morning and the next 24 hours will see dust storm and thunderstorm along with gusty winds, the weather department said.

In Uttar Pradesh, places like Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Lalitpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Raebareli and adjoining areas are likely to witness light spells of rain.

The minimum temperature in the state will be 25.4-degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 41 degree Celsius. The relative humidity will be around 18 per cent.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at isolated places likely over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the weather department said.

Jammu and Kashmir will see heavy rain and snow at isolated places. Thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph is likely in Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Odisha, which is reeling under severe heatwave, is likely to see some respite today with thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph) and lightning at remote places.
West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region will also see thunderstorm and hail with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and lightning at isolated places.

The Met department had earlier predicted the country is likely to have "near normal" monsoon this year with a well-distributed rainfall which could be beneficial for the agriculture sector.



