Delhi Receives Light Rain. Gusty Winds, Thundershower Likely Later Today

The India Meteorological Department has said that an approaching western disturbance will likely result in dust storm and thunderstorm along with gusty winds in some areas over Delhi during the next 24 hours.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: April 16, 2019 08:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Receives Light Rain. Gusty Winds, Thundershower Likely Later Today

Delhi witnessed light rain today morning bringing some relief to the residents.(Representational)


New Delhi: 

Delhi witnessed light rain today morning bringing some relief to the residents of the national capital. 

The India Meteorological Department has said that an approaching western disturbance will likely result in dust storm and thunderstorm along with gusty winds in some areas over Delhi during the next 24 hours.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded around 40 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

India Meteorological Department have predicted that the monsoon rains are expected to be average this year, which should support agricultural production and economic growth in the country, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 96 percent of the long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

"Overall, the country is expected to have well distributed rainfall scenario during the 2019 monsoon season, which will be beneficial to farmers in the country during the ensuing Kharif (summer-planting) season," the IMD said in its forecast. The weather office will update its forecast in the first week of June.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiDelhi weatherDelhi rains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lok Sabha Election DatesAzam KhanJack MaRahul GandhiTiger WoodsElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSushma SwarajFlipkartOnePlus 7World Cup 2019 IndiaIndia World Cup team 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................