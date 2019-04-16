Delhi Receives Light Rain. Gusty Winds, Thundershower Likely Later Today

Delhi witnessed light rain today morning bringing some relief to the residents.(Representational)

Delhi witnessed light rain today morning bringing some relief to the residents of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department has said that an approaching western disturbance will likely result in dust storm and thunderstorm along with gusty winds in some areas over Delhi during the next 24 hours.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded around 40 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

India Meteorological Department have predicted that the monsoon rains are expected to be average this year, which should support agricultural production and economic growth in the country, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 96 percent of the long-term average, M. Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

"Overall, the country is expected to have well distributed rainfall scenario during the 2019 monsoon season, which will be beneficial to farmers in the country during the ensuing Kharif (summer-planting) season," the IMD said in its forecast. The weather office will update its forecast in the first week of June.

