Weather Today: Bihar, Himachal Pradesh Likely To Get Heavy Rainfall

Weather today: Rain expected in over 15 states in India.

Isolated parts of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand are likely to get heavy rainfall today, the weather department predicted in its latest forecast. Few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will also witness heavy rain throughout the day, the Met office predicted.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the India Meteorological Department said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

26 September: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal, Uttarakhand, East UP, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, north Coastal Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe & Lakshadweep.



Weather in Delhi will remain cloudy with the possibility of very light rain and thundershower. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the minimum is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Weather in Pune: At least 12 people were killed in separate incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains pounded Maharashtra's Pune. School and colleges will remain shut due to floods following heavy rains. Water-logging is being reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.

