Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.3 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.
The weather department predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach 38 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Follow the Live Updates of Weather, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan:
Weather Updates LIVE: Light Showers In Parts Of Goa, Weather Office Issues Two-Day Yellow Alert
Light rainfall on Sunday brought respite from prolonged heat in several parts of Goa ahead of a two-day heavy rainfall alert starting Monday.
Light showers were witnessed in parts of Sattari, Canacona and Tiswadi talukas, while the capital city of Panaji also received rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department bulletin on Saturday, the average temperature in Goa was around 34 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees above normal in Panaji, and humidity was at 70 per cent.
Weather Today LIVE: Heavy Rains Likely In Ghat Regions Of Tamil Nadu
Heavy rain is expected over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts from Sunday due to the intensifying southwest monsoon, IMD sources said.
The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday said that the rain is likely to continue till Monday over these places.
The data further said that there is a fall in maximum temperatures during the day from June 22 to June 24 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area.
Weather Updates LIVE: Light To Moderate Rains Lash Mumbai, Offer Relief From Heat
After an unusually delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, parts of Mumbai received light to moderate showers on Sunday morning, offering some respite to people from the prevailing heat and humidity.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of Maharashtra.
The monsoon reached South Konkan earlier this month, but its further advance has remained stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.