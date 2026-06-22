Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.3 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The weather department predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach 38 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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