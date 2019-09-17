Weather Office Predicts Heavy Rainfall In UP, Rajasthan And Bihar

Heavy rainfall predicted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive heavy rainfall," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) will occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands with lightning in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Comorin-Maldives areas and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into sea in the areas where heavy rainfall is expected.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.