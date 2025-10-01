'We Suspect Everyone Who Was With Him': Zubeen Garg's Wife To NDTV

Garima Garg, the wife of Assam's cultural icon and renowned singer Zubeen Garg, told NDTV she has not ruled anyone out for alleged foul play in the death of her husband in Singapore.

"Whoever were there at the place of the incident, they are under suspicion. We have filed an FIR [first information report]. The organisers, managers, people in the team, we suspect everyone," a visibly devastated Garima Garg told NDTV on Tuesday.

She alleged her husband's death was due to negligence.

"We have full belief in our legal system, I think it [investigation] will go in a proper way. We have requested a fast-track investigation. We have to know what exactly happened that day," she added.

Zubeen Garg's Adya Shraddha, or the ritual done 13 days after the death of a person, will be observed in Jorhat today. Thousands are expected to turn up to give their last respects. The state government has made strict arrangements for crowd safety and smooth traffic. The ceremony will begin at 8 am and end at sunset.

Zubeen Garg had a special connection with Jorhat, from where he started his musical journey. The ashes will be kept at a public venue till October 4, allowing fans to pay their last respects.

The state government has announced plans to build a second memorial in Jorhat to permanently honour Zubeen Garg's contribution to music and cinema.

Garima Garg said Jorhat is their home and her husband's special place.

"He grew up here, did his studies here, his music life started here. So he has to come back to be with his own people even after death. The people will be showering blessings, love and prayers for him. We are here with our own people," Garima Garg said.

Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and organiser of the festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and others have been charged by the Assam Police with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.

Siddhartha Sharma had worked for a long time with Zubeen Garg.

Garima Garg said she felt everyone including the manager seemed to have neglected Zubeen Garg.

On reports that Zubeen Garg did not want to go to Singapore to attend an event, his wife said he was busy with his dream project, 'Roy Roy Binale'.

"He was very much involved with that. But he thought of everyone as his family, as his good friend. So he went there [Singapore]. He always wanted to support Shyamkanu Mahanta for his venture, not his festival. So this time also he went for three-four days to help him, to be with him, to support him. But in return, he lost his life," Garima Garg told NDTV.

She added it will take some time to pick up the pieces and preserve Zubeen Garg's legacy, including his incomplete works.

"We are still in this state, let the rituals get over, and then we have to plan accordingly... I can't do it myself alone. Everyone has to help me," she said.

Investigators have already questioned several individuals who were in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg's death. With public demand for justice mounting, the government is pushing for international cooperation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the death of the cultural icon.