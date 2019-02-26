'We Have God's Power To Save The Earth From Asuras': PM Modi After Air Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length on the Bhagavad Gita at the event.

India will always have the power of God to save the Earth from the "enemies of humanity", news agency ANI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying hours after the cross-border air strike on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot area today. He was addressing a gathering at a "Gita Aradhana" event held at the ISKCON temple in New Delhi.

"The power of God is always with us to save the Earth from the enemies of humanity. We are attempting to spread this message with complete authenticity to the evil spirits and asuras (demons). Today is very significant," the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to the Pakistani authorities. According to the news agency, the crowd erupted in loud cheers and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Indian Air Force fighters had attacked terror camps belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit at Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early today. It came over 10 days after a JeM suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.

PM Modi then went on to speak about his participation in the Gandhi peace prize function earlier today and the unveiling of the world's largest Bhagavad Gita. "The Srimad Bhagwad Gita is India's most inspiring gift to the world. It doesn't matter if you are student in a state of indecision; the head of a country; or a yogi who wishes for salvation - everybody can get their answers from this holy text. This is the greatest manual on human life, and the solution to every problem can be found in the Gita," ANI quoted him as saying.

PM Modi had opted to ride on the Delhi Metro from the Khan Market Metro Station to reach the ISKCON temple. He interacted with commuters and took photographs with commuters along the way.

(With inputs from ANI)

